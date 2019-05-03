|
Barbara P. (Payne) Harris, of Holbrook, formerly of Boston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on May 1, 2019, at the age of 93. Barbara was born in Boston and raised in Dorchester. She worked for Keystone as an assembler for many years. Later in life, Barbara settled in Holbrook, where she raised 10 wonderful children. She loved sewing and spending time with her friends and family. Barbara was a kind and caring woman, who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. She was the beloved wife for 61 years of the late Harold F. "Whitey" Harris; loving mother of Barbara McCarthy and her husband Richard of Holbrook, Stan Harris and his wife Patricia of N.H., Kenneth Harris and his wife Fran of Milton, Debbie Paulicelli and her husband John of Hanover, Wayne Harris and his wife Kathy of Rockland, Cheryle Harris of Holbrook, Jeannine Riley and her husband Ed of Brockton, Gordon Harris and his wife Nathalie of Pa., and the late Ronald Harris and Ernest Harris and his wife Sue Rowley of Billerica; caring grandmother of 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren. Barbara was predeceased by her grandson, Ronald Harris Jr.; devoted sister of Virginia Baxter of Fla., Marilyn Flanagan of Fla., Priscilla Kosiba of N.C., Esther Ruffin of N.C., Robert Purdy of N.C., and the late Grace Muise, Marvin Payne, Lawrence Purdy and Francis Payne-David. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Saturday, May 4, from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m., in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 10 a.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For directions or to leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 3, 2019