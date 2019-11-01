|
|
Barbara Rose (Campbell) Murphy, of Quincy, died peacefully at her home on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was 82. Born and raised in East Boston and Dorchester, she graduated from Dorchester High School for Girls in 1954. She worked for the telephone company and later assisted her husband in the family business. Barbara was a woman of great faith and had a special devotion to Our Lady and St. Anthony, her guardian angel. Dedicated to her community and church, she taught religious education for many years and co-founded the special needs CCD program at Sacred Heart Church in North Quincy. Family was most important to Barbara. Her children and grandchildren brought her great joy and she was proud of all of them. She treasured their time spent together - Barbara and her husband John organized memorable family trips for apple picking, hay rides and sleigh rides as well as vacations to Snow Lake Lodge, Eastover Resort and the infamous Thanksgiving trips to New York City for shopping and theatre. She also enjoyed reading, crafts and baking. Barbara was the beloved wife of John F. Murphy. Together, they shared 62 years of loving marriage. Barbara was the devoted mother of Rosemary Ruggere and her husband Michael of Weymouth, John Murphy and his wife Marie of Quincy, Betty Connolly and her husband James of Weymouth, Tim Murphy of Quincy, Nancy Dunn and her husband Christopher of Hanover, Kim Kazangian of Quincy, Sandra Sullivan and her husband Sean of Weymouth, Barbara Murphy of Quincy and Joseph Murphy and his wife Rebecca of Charlestown; cherished "Gram" of seventeen grandchildren and two great. She was the dear sister of Karen Kenney of Ashland, Renee Kleckner of Texas, and the late Virginia Sokol and June Peters. Barbara is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, November 3, 2-6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 8:45 a.m. on Monday, November 4, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Albert the Great Church,1140 Washington St. (Rte. 53), Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name may be sent to GROW Associates, Inc. which supports individuals with intellectual disabilities, 68 Mazzeo Drive, Randolph, MA grow-associates.org. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 1, 2019