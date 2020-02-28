Home

Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
6:00 PM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
Barbara R. (Rogers) Wideman, of Randolph, formerly of Brockton, passed away, on February 14, 2020, at the age of 72. Born in Boston to the late Irwin H. Rogers and Florence (Krinsky) Rogers. Barbara worked as a bookkeeper for many years. She was a hard-working woman who was very headstrong and told it like it was. After retirement, Barbara volunteered at the Randolph Food Pantry in her free time. She was very well known and well liked, throughout the community. In her free time, she liked to shop and spend time with her granddaughter Arianna. Barbara was happiest when she was around her granddaughter, her angel, Arianna. Barbara would call Arianna her nurse because she was always around helping to take care of her. Barbara was a kind and caring woman who will be sorely be missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Devoted mother of Stacey K. Moore and her husband Brian Marsh of Randolph. Dedicated and loving grandmother of Arianna Moore. Barbara is also survived by her sister Nancy Rogers and niece Kerry, both of Texas. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial visitation period on Saturday, February 29, from 4 p.m. | 6 p.m., immediately followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. Burial will be private. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 28, 2020
