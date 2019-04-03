|
Barbara R. (Clinton) Wright, lifelong resident of Holbrook, passed away after a brief illness April 2, 2019, at the age of 90. She was the beloved wife of the Alfred L. "Sonny" Wright; the loving mother of Bret W. Wright of Holbrook, Joanne Trenouth and her husband Roy of Holbrook, Kim M. Portello and her husband Rick of Taunton and the late Alan L. Wright; sister of the late John Clinton, Raymond Clinton and Margaret Clinton. Also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. Barbara was born in Haverhill and had lived in Holbrook. She was a former longtime active member of St. Johns Episcopal Church, Holbrook. She enjoyed bowling and gardening. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend memorial visiting hours Thursday 4 to 8 p.m., in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, followed by a memorial service Friday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to either the Crohns and Colitis Foundation or South Shore Hospital Charitable Foundation, 55 Fogg Rd., S. Weymouth, MA 02190-2455. To leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 3, 2019