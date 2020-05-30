Barbara (Ball) Schultz, 77, of Duxbury, died May 26, 2020. Barbara (and it was never Barb or Barbie) grew up in Pompton Lakes, New Jersey. The oldest of 3, her siblings would tease "mom always loved her best." She played the glockenspiel in the Lakeland Golden Airs Drum and Bugle Corps, where she met a young drummer named Ron Schultz at the age of 13. She was head majorette at Pompton Lakes High School where she graduated in 1960, she then attended Medical Secretary School. Ron and Barbara were married in 1961 and honeymooned while driving to San Antonio, Texas, where Ron was attending the U.S. Army Medical Field Service School. They moved back to New Jersey in August and quickly started a family. Thinking they would be welcoming their first child in December, she and Ron were surprised when she went into labor in September. They were further surprised when the doctor said it was twins. Legend has it they still hold the record for the youngest surviving preemies in the Pompton Plains Hospital 57 years later. She used to love to introduce them in later years saying "These are my sons, Ronald and Robert. Can you believe these are my 2-pound premature babies?" They moved from New Jersey to Nanuet, New York, in 1965 to raise their family. During this time Barbara worked for Dr. Stanley Pearl until the birth of their daughter Susan, later to be known as "the favorite" following family tradition. The family spent an adventurous year in Puerto Rico in 1974. While moving about the country following Ron's rise through the business ranks, she continued to pursue a college degree. It took 11 years, but she graduated in 1991 Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in Psychology from Bridgewater College. She was immersed in her life in Duxbury through her membership at Pilgrim Church and her work at Peter Weimeyer Dental office. Once the kids began their own lives, she branched out and worked as the office manager at South Shore Dental Group in Braintree until she retired in 2008. Once retired, she volunteered as an AARP Tax Aide which satisfied her love of bookkeeping and meeting new people. She also continued to work closely with Ron as they ran AMEDS Company from their home office. Retirement gave them time to cruise the world, Russia, Italy, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Central America, Alaska, Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand. Each time they would come back from an adventure she would create another photo book on Shutterfly, that stock is going to take a hit. She made friends everywhere she went, but she met her cherished friend Diane while living in Pittsburgh. If you were at Plymouth Fitness on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday you would hear her laughter fill the locker room as she got involved in conversation instead of the stretch or Pilates class she came to attend. She was an active member of Pilgrim Church for 40 years, and was especially fond of the love and support of her Koinonia group. She was a founding member of the Bell Choir and rang the F & G notes for over 20 years. Never one to swear, she always got a laugh out of asking to be handed the "effin G". Time with her family was always loud and loving, and in later years chaotic at times, as the family grew in numbers with 8 grandkids and 2 great-grand-babies. She taught all her children croquet and won the family tournament more times than not. On the annual family ski trip each year she reluctantly strapped on a pair of skis for a run or 2, then always offered to "save a table" in the lodge for her family when they were worn out. She instilled in all of them the importance of shared time and there was no better way to do this than to play a game together. The last few years were up and down, but anyone who had the pleasure to meet her was amazed by her positivity and strength. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family on May 26, and just like she did for 65 years, she was holding the hand of her high school sweetheart, husband and best friend. Barbara was the beloved wife of 58 years to Ron Schultz Sr.; devoted mother of Ron Schultz Jr. (Marian), Rob Schultz (Patti) and Sue Homan (Brad); loving Gram to Kate Bertash (Jarrod McClean), Lauren Radabaugh (Taylor), Eleanor and Alison Schultz, Colby, Cam, Bailey and Paige Homan; proud Great Gram to Avery and Harper Radabaugh, and dear sister to Gregory (Pattie) Ball, and Blenda Stuiso. A private service will be held graveside with immediate family on Wednesday, June 3, at the Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury. A memorial service will be planned at a later date because of the current pandemic. Donations in Barbara's name may be made to UNICEF, Doctors Without Borders and all organizations dedicated to finding the cure for pancreatic cancer including Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at https://secure.pancan.org/site/TR/DIY/DIYTeamraisers?px=3048039&pg=personal&fr_id=1081. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 30, 2020.