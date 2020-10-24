Barbara Slattery

Barbara (Kelly) Slattery, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, after a long battle with an illness. Barbara was born in Dorchester then raised in Wollaston. She graduated 1973 from North Quincy High School. Barbara worked for State Street, Jordan Marsh, and most recently Weymouth Public Schools. She married her husband, Tom, in 1994 and settled in Weymouth where she had lived since. Barbara was the loving wife of Thomas Slattery of Weymouth, the daughter of the late Philip Kelly Sr. and Dorothy (Simpson) Kelly, and the stepmother of Kelly Slattery of Boston. She was also the sister of Theresa Kelly, Nancy Koch, and the late Philip Kelly Jr. Funeral arrangements for Barbara are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth and will be private due to the current viral crisis. The family will be hosting a celebration of life service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnik Rd., #3, Plymouth, MA or Autumn Hospice, 454 Washington St., #B3, Norwell, MA. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com
