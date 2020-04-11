|
Barbara Therese (Purcell) Anzuoni of Plymouth passed peacefully from this life due to the novel Coronavirus on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at age 92. Barbara was born in Haverhill, August 18, 1927, the youngest of eight children of the late Timothy and Margaret (O'Brien) Purcell. She grew up in Haverhill and graduated from Haverhill High School. She attended the University of Massachusetts where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and met her beloved husband, George Anzuoni. They married in 1950 and settled in Plymouth where they raised four children. Barbara will be remembered as a loving, generous and gracious woman, who was a good listener, a great storyteller, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to people of all ages. Barbara most cherished faith and family life. She was a devout Catholic, frequent communicant and devotee of the Blessed Mother and the Holy Rosary. She was a lifelong scholar, earning a Master of Library Science degree from Bridgewater State College after raising her family. Barbara was a classical pianist, patroness of the arts and an avid reader, attending numerous adult education programs at the Museum of Fine Arts and St. Anthonys Shrine in Boston. She enjoyed teaching CCD for many years at St. Peter's parish, supporting the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra and she was actively involved in the planning of the Plymouth Public Library on Obery Street. Barbara had a zest for life, creating memorable celebrations for every occasion and life event. She had the gift of hospitality, hosting gala dinners for friends and an infamous Christmas Eve neighborhood extravaganza for many years. Barbara was an enthusiastic and wonderful cook. No one ever visited her home and left hungry. She was known for her authentic Irish soda bread, blueberry coffeecake and award-winning clam chowder. Barbara found joy in the outdoors, whether picking blueberries, beach plums and herbs when her children were growing or spending time at her favorite beaches in Manomet, Plymouth and Aruba. She had a love for travel, touring Europe and visiting various Caribbean islands. Aruba became her second home, where she and her husband vacationed for 30 years. Barbara is survived by her devoted husband, George Anzuoni. She was the loving mother of George Stephen Anzuoni and his wife Tina of Winthrop, Carol Anzuoni and her late husband Dennis Nelson of Hanover, Christopher Anzuoni and his wife Nancy of Plymouth and the late Helen Anzuoni of Lake Tahoe. She was the proud grandmother of Brandon, Nicole, Shannon and Alexander Anzuoni and the beloved aunt of numerousnieces and nephews. Services will be private due to regulations surrounding the current Coronavirus. Memorial contributions in Barbara's honor may be made to St. Peter's Parish, 10 Memorial Drive, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guest book, see www.cartmelldavis.com. Arrangements by Cartmell Davis Funeral Home, Plymouth.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 11, 2020