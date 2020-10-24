Barbara W. Meiggs, 104 yrs young, formerly of Whitman, MA, died on October 17, 2020 at Wingate Nursing Facility in Kingston of the Chinese COVID virus. Born in Brockton in 1915 to Gladys and Robert Adams. She graduated from Whitman High School in 1933 and married Carleton Meiggs in 1934 for 65 years. They had two sons, Russell, deceased, and C. Weston, living in Kingston. She is survived by a niece Judy and family in Nevada, a niece Charlotte and family and nephew Val and family in California along with 8 grandchildren: Corey, Deanne, Tracy, Kyle, Kim, Justine, Hillary and Robert. In addition, there are 16 great grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife and mother dedicated to her family. More than that, she was a member of the First Congregational Church of Whitman and then the First Baptist Church of Hanson. A member of several organizations including the Order of Eastern Star, Helping Hands (a church group), Hanson Senior Center and many other over her long-life span. She worked many jobs over the years and retired from a career in Graphic Design Printing at Alden Products and Eton Shoe both of Brockton. After retirement, she volunteered on numerous groups including more than 25 years at the Jordan Hospital in Plymouth. Barbara | daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother | was loving and kind to all, an inspiration to those who knew her. She was a gift from God to us all. We are so thankful for a life well lived. All services will be private. Funeral arrangements by the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street, Whitman. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to the First Baptist Church of Hanson, 214 Main Street, Hanson, MA 02341. For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com
