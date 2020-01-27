Home

Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
home of Wendy and Dean DeCarolis
Barbara Zides Obituary
Barbara (Norman) Zides, of Stoughton, died peacefully on January 25, 2020 at 77 years of age surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother to Ellen Salvatore & her significant other James Runyan of Pembroke, N.H. and Wendy DeCarolis and her husband Dean of East Bridgewater. Cherished grandmother of Casey, Gina, Kylie, Jack, Julia and Angela. Born and raised in Worcester, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Maxwell and Bessie (Grace) Norman. Barbara was predeceased by her brothers Philip and Steve Norman. Service at Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington Street, Canton on Tuesday, January 28, at noon. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon. Shiva/visitation will take place at the home of Wendy and Dean DeCarolis, Wednesday, January 29, noon through 8 p.m. Those wishing to remember Barbara may make a donation in her memory to a . Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill .SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 27, 2020
