Barry Dominic Coletti, passed peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Born November 12, 1931, Barry was a native of the South Shore and a resident of Duxbury since 1973. He graduated from Thayer Academy, Brown University, and the Harvard Graduate School of Design. As a Principal of Coletti Brothers Architects, Barry was responsible for the design of nationally and internationally recognized buildings. Barry was an avid outdoorsman and accomplished dog trainer, competing in and judging AKC Retriever field trials from Maine to North Carolina. His closest friends, family, and strangers alike could at any moment find themselves engaged in one of Barrys colorful jokes, stories (inevitably ending on the subject of dogs), or even the target of one of his many shrewd, crafty, and complex practical jokes! To be the recipient of one of Barrys hand-drawn mixed media cartoon sketches was always a delight, whether his choice of substrate came in the form of a napkin, 100% rag cotton watercolor paper, or the back of a business card, the message was received in roaring fashion and never forgotten or discarded. It gave Barry joy and was one of his favorite ways to communicate with those that he cared for. Barry had a deep love of cooking and experimenting in the kitchen as well, scotch in hand, again showing his affection in the form of an elaborate and unforgettable meal, or a treat as simple as a cup of hot cocoa. Barry adored his wife Ginny, her children Chad, Amy, and Mathew Thevenin; his late wife Anne Sutton Coletti; his son Carl (deceased), his wife Laurie Klein-Coletti and daughters Ember Klein-Coletti and Christine Bodnar; his son Joe and his wife Anne; his son Tim, his wife Janet, and their sons Evan and Ian; his son Barry, his wife Amanda, and their sons Cameron and Joseph; his loving sister Sylvia and brother David (deceased); his nieces, nephews and cousins; his parents Paul and Mary (deceased); and his Golden Retriever companion Ceili. The family will hold a memorial later this summer.



