|
|
Barry David Waldman of Randolph, formerly of Dorchester, was surrounded by loved ones when he passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, after a long illness from cancer. Devoted son of the late Jacob and Sarah (Ginsburg) Waldman, he was the beloved husband and best friend to Carol (Thayer) of 47 years; loving father of John M. Waldman of Quincy, Julia E. Waldman (Reeves) and her husband Luther C. Reeves of Tampa, Fla., Robert H. Waldman of Arlington, Peter A. Waldman of Danvers, Jean V. Bryant (Mech) and her husband Joseph L. Mech of Brockton and Joseph M. Thayer and his wife Stephanie of Gales Ferry, Conn.; dear brother of Dorothy Waldman of Everett and the late Herbert Waldman; cherished grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Barry proudly served in the United States Navy for 24 years attaining the rank of Petty Officer First Class and was a proud devoted Master Mason of 30 years, serving as past Master of St. Paul's-Algonquin (now Delta) and Milton Lodge's and Grand Representative to Prince Hall near Massachusetts. A chapel service will be held at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 12 p.m. Interment to follow in Lindwood Memorial Park, 490 North St., Randolph. Memorial observance at the home of Paul and Janet Buchino following the burial from 3-8 p.m., continuing Thursday 1-4 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. and Friday 1-6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the -Boston, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019