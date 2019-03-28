Home

Barry G. Davidson

Barry G. Davidson Obituary
Barry G. Davidson of Whitman, formerly of New Hampshire and Marshfield, suddenly on March 24, 2019. He was the loving husband of Cheryl Ann (Shuris) Davidson; and father of Courtney Davidson (Robert Allen) of West Virginia, Joshua Davidson (Samantha Smith) of Middleboro, Samantha Davidson (Great Gatsby) of Charlotte, NC, and Cory Davidson (Gia) of Whitman. Son of the late James Davidson III and Joan H. (Hutcheson) Davidson, Barry leaves his sisters Kerri Davidson Lowry of Plymouth, Cheryl M. Davidson Chalhoub of Plymouth, and brother S. Scott Davidson and his wife Cindy of Norwell. He also leaves his dear friends Tim and Noreen O'Brien of Sandwich, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. After graduating from Marshfield High in 1978, Barry went on to accomplish many things in the work field. His final position was Superintendent of Alliance Power Group Storm Restoration line field division, wihich he loved immensely. Although Barry's greatest achievements in life were his 4 children whom he loved so much and his beautiful wife of 33 years, his love, loyalty and generosity will be remembered by all whose lives he touched. Visiting hours on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. will conclude with a funeral service at 4 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barry's name can be made to Dakota's Dream Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1814, Winchester, VA 22604 or by visiting the web site dakotasdream.org. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 28, 2019
