Bartley Sullivan, 97, of Boston, formerly of Braintree, passed away April 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Martha (Gormley), he was the loving father of Maura Sullivan-Moore and her husband Dayce of Braintree, Robert Sullivan and his wife Margaret of Wyoming and Timothy Sullivan and his wife Bethe of California; brother of Peggy Giminalio of New Jersey. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was a World War II Navy veteran and had worked as a carpenter at the Boston Naval Shipyard for 20 years. After leaving the shipyard Bartley was a private homebuilder for 20 years. If desired, donations in his name may be made to the Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Avenue, Newton, MA 02459. Graveside services will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., Braintree. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 24, 2019