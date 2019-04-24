Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
Resources
More Obituaries for Bartley Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bartley Sullivan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bartley Sullivan Obituary
Bartley Sullivan, 97, of Boston, formerly of Braintree, passed away April 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Martha (Gormley), he was the loving father of Maura Sullivan-Moore and her husband Dayce of Braintree, Robert Sullivan and his wife Margaret of Wyoming and Timothy Sullivan and his wife Bethe of California; brother of Peggy Giminalio of New Jersey. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was a World War II Navy veteran and had worked as a carpenter at the Boston Naval Shipyard for 20 years. After leaving the shipyard Bartley was a private homebuilder for 20 years. If desired, donations in his name may be made to the Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Avenue, Newton, MA 02459. Graveside services will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., Braintree. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now