Beatrice Ann (Hartin) Armstrong, of Plymouth, formerly of Kingston, died peacefully in her home surrounded with her loving family on Thursday April 9, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Gordon Kenneth Armstrong. Born in Plymouth on October 13, 1921 daughter of the late William and Pearl (Fostmyer) Hartin she was educated in Kingston and a graduate of Kingston High School. Beatrice was fun loving women who enjoyed life to its fullest and time with her family was her greatest. She enjoyed her time sitting on Plymouth's waterfront and was active in the Church of the Pilgrimage in Plymouth. Beatrice had worked for Grants, First National Food Store and Revere Cooper and Brass in Plymouth. Beatrice is survived by her loving daughter Gail Mason and her husband Jim of Plymouth, her son Gordon K'Skip" Armstrong, Jr. and his wife Renee of Carver. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie Gray, Beth Tibbetts, Marylew Lis, Damian Armstrong, Devin Armstrong, Dustin Armstrong and Kathy Armstrong. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren. Due to the current health crisis private graveside services will be held at the Vine Hills Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Pilgrimage at a later date. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Church of the Pilgrimage, 8 Town Sq., Plymouth , MA 02360 or the Plymouth Fragment Society. Online condolences may be made at website: www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 13, 2020