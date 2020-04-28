|
Beatrice "Bea" Blake passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, from complications associated with the Covid-19 virus. She was 91 years old. Bea was an amazing wife, mother to her four children, grandmother to ten grandchildren, and great-grandmother to 5 great-grandchildren. She was the manager for the family service business. The family grew up in Merrymount, a small community in Quincy. Bea and her husband, "Blakey", attended to a very active social schedule at their beach side home. She was a member of the Merrymount Association, the Red Hat Society, and the Ibis Golf Club in Florida. Beatrice was a longtime member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. She enjoyed skiing, boating, golf, traveling, and spending time in her Florida home. Born in Prince Edward Island, Canada, she was one of eleven children of the late Peter McKenna and Georgina (Griffin). Beatrice was the beloved wife of the late Richard E. Blake, and the devoted mother of Linda Fitzgerald and her husband Ted of Quincy, William R. Blake and his wife Gale of Plymouth, Robert A. Blake DDS and his wife Alison of Beverly, and Kevin B. Blake and his wife Tracy of Hingham. She was the loving grandmother of Julie Farley, Jane Kearns, Alanna Gauthier, Jacqueline Carvalho, Lindsay Cassaro, and Christian, Lilly, Caroline, Anthony, and Gabriella Blake, and the proud great-grandmother of Ryan and Elizabeth Farley, Delaney Kearns, and Colton, Ivy, and Noelle Carvalho. She was the sister of Georgina MacNeil of FL, Earl McKenna of CA, and the late Martina Doyle, and John, Patrick, Emmett, James, Stephen, Michael, and Ivan McKenna. Beatrice is survived by many nieces and nephews. In light of current circumstances, immediate services will be private, with burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. A memorial Mass in celebration of Beatrice's life is planned for a future date. An announcement will be published in this newspaper and on the funeral home web site. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Beatrice's memory to the MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Family and friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 28, 2020