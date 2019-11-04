Home

Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Mary's Church
95 Crescent Street
West Quincy, MA
Bernard A. O'Sullivan Obituary
Bernard A. O'Sullivan, age 87, of West Quincy, formerly of Marshfield and Stoneham, died peacefully, at home, Thursday, October 31, 2019. Bernard was born in Boston, to the late Timothy and Mary (Barry) O'Sullivan. He was raised in Boston and was a graduate of Mission Church High School, Class of 1949, and later earned his Bachelors degree from Suffolk University in 1962. He had lived in Quincy for eighteen years, previously in Marshfield and Stoneham. He was employed as an inspector with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection for many years, working in Boston. Bernard was a proud U.S. Coast Guard veteran, having served aboard the U.S.C.G.C Casco (WAVP-370) and the U.S.C.G.C Unimak (WAVP-379) during the Korean War. He was a Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan and also enjoyed antique car shows. Bernard loved people and family gatherings. Beloved husband for forty-three years of the late Margaret A. (Moriarty) O'Sullivan who recently passed away on June 29, 2019. He was the last of five siblings and is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Thursday, November 7, at 10 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Mary's Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation at the funeral home Thursday 9 - 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 4, 2019
