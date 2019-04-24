|
Bernice H. "Chickie" Abdallah, of Quincy, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the age of 80. Raised in Stoughton, she was a graduate of Stoughton High in 1955 and Newbury College in 1980. After serving in the US Navy from 1956-1958, Chickie worked as a docket administrator for Brown Rudnick LLP. Chickie moved to Quincy Point in 1961 and has been a community staple ever since. A communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Quincy Point, she was a member of its Pastoral Council, Ladies Sodality, a St. Vincent de Paul volunteer and also served as a lector. Chickie served on the Quincy Beaches and Coastal Commission, the MBTA Rider Oversight Committee, the Ward 2 Civic Association and the Fore River Shipyard Redevelopment Project. She was a volunteer for the Norfolk County Retired Senior Volunteer Program and also Interfaith Social Services for many years. Chickie was the loving mother of Fred A. Abdallah and his wife Beth of Quincy, Abby M. Ash of Quincy, and James A. Abdallah and his wife Andrea of Weymouth; beloved sister of Sunnie LeBlanc of Fort Worth, Texas, William K. Guinazzo and his wife Paula of Center Point, W.Va. and the late Albert P. Guinazzo of Wareham. Chickies favorite title was that of "Nana"to Nicole M. Price and her husband Will of Quincy, Richard C. Ash of Quincy, Brianna M. Abdallah, Danielle M. Abdallah and James T. Abdallah, all of Weymouth; and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Thursday, April 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm Street, Quincy Center. On Friday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy. Burial is at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Donations in Chickie's memory may be made to St. Joseph Building Fund, 550 Washington St., Quincy MA 02169. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned for over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 24, 2019