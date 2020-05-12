|
|
Bernice V. (Derbyshire) Cinquegrano, "Bunny" of Hingham, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. She was 97. Born in Dorchester, she was raised in Weymouth and was the daughter of the late Frank H. and Arlene G. (Leach) Derbyshire and attended local schools. Bunny was a homemaker and was self-employed as a housekeeper. Her nickname "Bunny" came from her always being on the go like the energizer bunny. She was hardworking and dedicated to her family as she was always looking out for others. Bunny started going back to church in the 1980's with her husband. The church became a vital part of her life. She was active in many church events, social groups and bible studies. She was also active in the Hingham Women's Club. In her spare time, she enjoyed working with her hands. Bunny was a master at knitting and crocheting. She taught people how to sew, iron, knit and crochet as well. Bunny enjoyed making gifts for people. She would often make afghans, baby clothes and doll clothes. Bunny made over 200 doll clothes for Central America through a program hosted by her church. Bunny also enjoyed spending time with her family, hosting holidays and baking. Bunny was selfless, caring and loving. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continue through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched. Bunny was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Cinquegrano, who died in 1992. Together they shared many loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Leonard A. Cinquegrano of Wareham, Judith A. King and her late husband Leonard of Rockland, Joseph A. Cinquegrano, Jr. of Hingham, the late Ralph R. Gramazio, Sr., the late Brian J. Cinquegrano and his surviving wife Susan of Florida and the late Arlene Gramazio. Bunny was the loving grandmother of ten, the loving great-grandmother of fifteen and the loving great great-grandmother of two. She was the dear sister of Maxine Maynard of Florida. Bunny was preceded in death by her siblings Myrle Derbyshire, Leonard Derbyshire, Shirley Smart, and Donald Jones. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately. Bunny will be interred in Hingham Cemetery, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Bunny's name to the First Baptist Church, 85 Main St., Hingham, MA 02043. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Bunny's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-keohane to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 12, 2020