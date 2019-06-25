Bertha C. Stevens, of Lincoln, N.H., formerly of Hingham and Hull, Mass., went peacefully in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 23, 2019, and joined her beloved husband, Herbert. She was 96. Growing up in Dorchester, Mass., Bertha's passion for the violin began under her father's encouragement. She had a great talent for music and went on to earn a BA in Music Education from Boston University, where in her small class of 11, she met the love of her life and husband of 68 years, Herbert Stevens. She was the youngest member of the Boston Civic Symphony and played under Arthur Fiedler. She became a founding member of the Hingham Civic Orchestra where she served as Principal 2nd violin, Concert Mistress, soloist and co-president with Herb. She taught violin privately and at the Kingston School of Music with a vast array of dedicated students ages 7-75, in whom she took great pride, retiring at age 90. She performed in string quartets and as a soloist, playing a blond violin made for her by local violin maker George Burton. Bertha also worked in the family hardware business, Stevens Hardware in West Roxbury, Mass., for many years at Christmas time. There was nothing in the world more important to Bertha than family time, which included many wonderful trips to Cape Cod, N.H., cruises and cheering her daughters on at concerts and horse shows around New England. She instilled the importance of working hard, enjoying what you had, and mostly being united as a family. She was everyone's "Mom". She opened her heart to all and always had time to lend an ear, or give a hug when someone needed it. Later in life, when residing in Lincoln, N.H., with daughter Carol, Bertha volunteered at the hospital and Encore Thrift Store/Loon Ministries, and was active in the Linwood Senior Center. Bertha is survived by her loving daughters, Carol A. Stevens, Susan Gaudette and husband Bob of Alton, N.H.; and her beloved cat, Felix. She was predeceased by her best friend and loving husband, Herbert P. Stevens in 2012. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Funeral services will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. in New North Church, 1 Lincoln Street, Hingham. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Loon Mountain Ministries, 264 Main Street, Laconia, NH 03251 or to New Hampshire Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary