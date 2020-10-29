1/
Bertha E. Culhane
Bertha E. (Duddy) Culhane passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at age 93. Raised and educated in South Boston, she worked as a banquet waitress at the Sonesta Hotel for many years and lived in Quincy after retiring. The beloved wife of the late John P. Culhane, Bertha was the loving mother of Diane M. Culhane of Stoughton, John Paul Culhane of Littleton and Edward Culhane of Marlborough. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Private services have been held. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
