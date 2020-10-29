Bertha E. (Duddy) Culhane passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at age 93. Raised and educated in South Boston, she worked as a banquet waitress at the Sonesta Hotel for many years and lived in Quincy after retiring. The beloved wife of the late John P. Culhane, Bertha was the loving mother of Diane M. Culhane of Stoughton, John Paul Culhane of Littleton and Edward Culhane of Marlborough. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Private services have been held. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com
.