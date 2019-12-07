|
|
Beryl (Stone) Jacques of Weymouth, died December 5, 2019. Beryl grew up in North Andover and lived in Braintree for many years before settling in Weymouth. In her early years she enjoyed playing bingo, knitting, drawing and painting. She was active in the Weymouth Senior Center, Elk Ladies Club in Weymouth and the Happy Hikers of Weymouth. She also was a nanny for many years and volunteered at South Shore Hospital. She will be dearly missed.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Jacques and longtime companion of Frank Koslowski. Devoted mother of Edward Jacques of Weymouth, Dorothy Large and her husband Donald of FL, Linda Goodrow and her husband William of Pembroke, William Jacques and his wife Mary of Pembroke and the late Thomas Jacques and his wife Sheila. Loving sister of Dorothy Giard of FL and the late Clifton Stone. Cherished Nana of William, Jeffrey, Amy and 6 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth at 10 AM. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Beryl may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019