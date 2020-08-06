Beth D. (Dawson) Livingston, 56, passed away on July 19, 2020, at her home in Huntington Beach, Calif. She was surrounded by her family and had been valiantly fighting a battle with cancer for about a year and a half. She was the daughter of James Dawson and Barbara (Wolfe) Dawson of Braintree, Mass. She was the beloved wife of Bob Livingston; and mother to sons, Robert and Joe. Beth attended Suffolk University, where she graduated cum laude while earning her bachelor's degree in Business Administration - Accounting. She moved out to California when she earned a position assisting in the opening of a new dinner cruise ship, the Spirit of Los Angeles. She worked as a bookkeeper and accountant for over 30 years. Beth loved animals and reading, and she enjoyed coming back to Boston many times to visit her family and friends. The times that made her happiest were watching her sons grow up and being involved in their sports communities. She is survived by her sons, Robert and Joey, as well as her husband, Bob, and her dog Charger. She also leaves behind brothers, Jim Dawson of Braintree, Mass., John Dawson of Bridgewater, Mass.; and nieces, Danielle, Julie, Samantha, and nephew Ryan, along with various cousins. Services will be held at a later date.



