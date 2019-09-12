|
Betty (Palmer) Dugan, age 85, of Quincy, died at home, Saturday, September 7, 2019, with family at her side. She was born at home in South Boston, to the late Potter C. and Susan E. (Moore) Palmer, on December 22, 1933, and spent her childhood in South Boston. Betty graduated in 1951 from South Boston High School, where she met the love of her life and future husband, Joseph A. Dugan. They married in Boston on September 14, 1952, and later moved to Weymouth, where they raised a family of eight children in an active and vibrant neighborhood. Together with her husband, Betty was a dedicated parent who fought for better public education for all children. She served as an elected Weymouth Town Meeting Member and was a candidate for the Weymouth School Committee. Betty was an avid conversationalist about everything from politics and news to history, movies, music, food and cooking, sports, weather, family, and friendships. Later in life, Betty re-committed to her own education by earning a degree from Quincy College and by continuing her formal learning with classes at UMass's OLLI program for seniors. In retirement, Betty and her husband traveled to Europe including Russia, Italy, Spain, England, Scotland, and Ireland and traveled North America in their camper to visit some remote places and enjoy the peace of nature and each other. Betty was pre-deceased by her husband, Joe, and granddaughter, Baby Rose. She is survived by her eight children (Joseph, Mary, Paul, Elizabeth, William, John, David, and Robert) and their spouses, twelve grandchildren, one great-grandson, scores of nieces and nephews, and many friends. She was pre-deceased by two brothers Potter Palmer and Robert Palmer and leaves one brother, William Palmer of Arizona. Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne took place privately. A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Friday, September 20, at 11 a.m. at Granite Links Golf Club, 100 Quarry Hills Drive, Quincy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory may be made to Victory Programs which opens doors to recovery, hope, and community for individuals and families facing homelessness, addiction, or other chronic illnesses such as HIV/AIDS by visiting their website www.vpi.org. Or, consider a donation to St. Francis House, the largest day shelter in Massachusetts, by visiting website www.stfrancishouse.org. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 12, 2019