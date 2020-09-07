Betty F. Atkinson, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born on Easter Sunday, April 4, 1926 and was told by her parents she was left on the doorstep by the Easter Bunny. She was born to Everett and Dorothy (Thayer) Litchfield and grew up in Avon with her sister Shirley. Betty graduated from Avon High School in 1943. She was recommended for a job at Brockton Cutting Die and Machine by the school principal and started working as a secretary. She eventually advanced to office manager there. While attending a Grange meeting she met Robert Atkinson and they started dating, with their first date at Nantasket Beach. They married on June 4, 1950 and eventually settled in Stoughton, where they bought their first home and started their family. Upon marrying, Betty stopped working and became a full-time homemaker. While living in Stoughton they became active in activities that their three sons participated in. They were also active members of Stoughton Congregational Church. When their children were older Betty returned to work, first in a secretarial position at Knapp Shoe Company. She finished her working career working for the Stoughton school system in the office of one of the elementary schools. After their children left home Betty and Bob moved to Rockland, then eventually to Carver. Wherever Bob and Betty lived they were actively involved in a Church, with Betty most recently attending First Baptist Church of Hanson. Betty enjoyed knitting and crocheting until arthritis prevented her from doing these. She was a voracious reader later in life. She especially loved her family and was happiest when she could spend time with "her boys" and their families. Betty was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Shirley Malouin and her husband, Robert. Bob passed away on June 4, 2012, their 62nd wedding anniversary. She is survived by her three children: David (Sherrill) of Carver, MA, Richard (Sue) of Meriden, NH and Donald (Julie) of Saratoga Springs, NY. She is also survived by her 4 grandchildren: Marjorie (Barbara) Atkinson, Joshua Atkinson, Beth Baker and Tim Baker. She is also survived by one great-granddaughter, Blake Beliveau, and numerous nieces and nephews. There are no services planned at this time. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory can google the Gary Sinise Foundation.



