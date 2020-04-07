|
|
Betty Frazier Hulbert, 55 year resident of Hingham passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, surrounded by family. She was the beloved mother of Sally Foster and her husband B. Michael of N.C., James Hulbert and his wife Marybeth of N.H., Barbara Crosby and her husband Stephen of Canton, Judith Dupuis and her husband Jonathan of N.H., Susan Murphy and her husband David of Weymouth. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Betty was predeceased by her dear son, David R. Hulbert. Betty was an E.R. nurse at South Shore Hospital for 40 years. Due to concerns with the coronavirus, funeral services will be private with a memorial to be held at the Hingham Congregational Church at a later date. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 7, 2020