Betty J. (Warren) Zeigler, age 80, of Weymouth, entered into eternal life on February 26, 2020. Betty was born and raised in Swainboro, Georgia, and lived in Springfield for many years before moving to Weymouth many years ago. Beloved wife of John C. Zeigler who died on December 4, 2019. Devoted mother of Veronica Zeigler of Weymouth, J. Carlton Zeigler of Quincy, Edward and his wife Jamnian of Fredericksburg, Va., Sylvester and his wife Amelia of Marshfield, Eric of Quincy, and Richard of Weymouth. Loving grandmother of Zayn. Beloved sister of James Warren of Hawaii, Marilyn Norman and her husband Frank of Springfield, Joanne Jackson and her husband Leroy of Hamton, Georgia, Bobby Warren of Atlanta Georgia, Janelle Wray and her husband Jimmy of Suffield, Conn, and the late Billy and Tommy Warren. Funeral from the Clancy - Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth on Monday, March 2, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, East Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Sunday from 2 - 6 p.m. Committal service at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 12:45 p.m. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020