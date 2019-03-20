|
|
Betty Jane (Cooper) Babcock, age 96, a longtime resident of Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2019. She was the loving wife of Alfred Babcock (deceased). BJ leaves 3 daughters, Nancy Biller (Russ) Betsy Babcock (Dan Cavicchio) and Patricia Gilmore (Dan) She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren, Ryan and Emily Murray and Matthew Cavicchio. BJ worked for many years at the Marshfield Hills Post Office. She volunteered for the Marshfield Food Pantry, Clift Rodgers Library, North River Arts, the Daniel Webster House, voting polls and others. She was an active member of North Community Church, Community League, Community League Quilters, Seaside Gardeners, Marshfield Historical Society, Daniel Webster House, and MA Audubon Society. BJ will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. A celebration of her life will be held at North Community Church, 72 Old Main Street, Marshfield Hills on Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clift Rodgers Library- Marshfield Hills, Marshfield Food Pantry (Marshfieldfoodpantry.org) or Perkins School for the Blind (Perkins.org). 781- 659-2200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 20, 2019