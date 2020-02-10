|
Betty Lou (Scobey) Taber of Bridgewater peacefully passed away on the evening of February 3,2020 at the age of 86 due to a long illness. She was surrounded by her sons and daughters. She was born to Willie Cleveland Scobey and Viola (Draper) Scobey in Beach Grove, Arkansas, the youngest of 7 siblings in March of 1933. She moved to Flint, Michigan, with her family at the start of World War II, where her father worked in the factories to support the war effort. She met her future husband William Watkins Taber who was a student at General Motors Institute in Michigan. They married and moved to Weymouth, where they raised 4 children. Betty was always active with her church, where she was an Elder at First Church in Weymouth. She was a former President of the Weymouth Garden Club. She worked as a secretary at Clark and Taber Chevrolet then the Lantana in Randolph, the Dunkin Donuts headquarters accounting department and finally for Allied Lyons in Randolph, where she retired. She was preceded in death by her husband, William W. Taber, her siblings, Willie Artie Scobey, James Lavern Scobey, Mary Bernice (Scobey) Plyler, Burles Raleigh Scobey, Dalmas Hoyt Scobey, Rebecca Fay (Scobey) Golden. She is survived by her children and in-laws, William Scobey Taber, Margaret (McHugh) Taber, Chris Michael Taber, Rebecca Lynn (Taber) McMeekin Paul H. McMeekin, Nancy Lee (Taber) Courage, Stephen J. Courage, grandchildren, Caitlin Mary (Taber) Brighenti, Meghan Christine Taber, Bethany Lynn McMeekin, Matthew Paul McMeekin, Leeanne Elizabeth Courage, Stephen Scobey Courage, great-grandchildren, Lochlan James Brighenti, William Stuart Gabriel and Emily Elizabeth Gabriel. Visiting hours will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, at Peck Funeral Home, at 870 Broad Street Lower Jackson Square in Weymouth. A service will be held on Wednesday February 12 at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the First Church in Weymouth on Church Street in Weymouth.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 10, 2020