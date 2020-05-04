|
Beverly A. (Weindel) Carson, 70, a resident of Easton for the past 18 years, passed away peacefully at home under the care of her family on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was the loving wife of Ernest J. Carson Jr for 49 years. Born in Hackett, Arkansas, a daughter of the late Edward J. and Laurine M. (Greb) Weindel, she was raised in Hackett, Ark., and was a graduate of Greenwood High School and continued her education at the University of Arkansas and Newbury College earning an Associate's Degree. Beverly met her husband Ernest while he was stationed in the US Army. Beverly began working for AT & T as an operator and later took a position as an account's payable representative. Beverly was an active volunteer with the American Legion in Weymouth and was a former communicant and religious education teacher at the Immaculate Conception Church in. Weymouth. Her hobbies included making quilts, crocheting and gardening. In addition to her husband Ernest, she is survived by her children, Heather R. Carson of Medford and Ashley R. Carson; her siblings, Mickey Weindel and Jerome Weindel; and her grandchildren, Rebecca, Arianna and Julianna. She was predeceased by several brothers and sisters. Due to Federal & State Emergency concerning Covid-19, private funeral services will be held with interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in Beverly' memory may be sent to Donation Processing: , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 4, 2020