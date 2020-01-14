Home

Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne
1928 - 2020
Beverly A. Kane Obituary
Beverly A.(Arthur) Kane of Abington, formerly of Falmouth, passed away on January 11, 2020, at the age of 91, after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer's. Beverly was born in Quincy, November 5, 1928, to Albert B. Arthur and Mildred Arthur. She was married to her 1st husband, Lt. Albert Bergeron U.S.A.F., on July 4, 1948. After Albert died in the Korean War in 1954, she married John "Jack" Kane in 1956, who was in the U.S. Navy. After raising their family and living in Abington for almost 30 years, Beverly and Jack moved to West Falmouth, where they owned and operated the Old Silver Beach Bed and Breakfast for 26 years. They loved running their B&B as it allowed them to meet wonderful people from all round the world. Beverly also loved to play bridge, work in her gardens and yard and visited her and Jack's many favorite restaurants near and far. While together they loved their life on the Cape, as their age and health begin to fail, they moved closer to their family back on the South Shore. Beverly was most recently cared for by the dedicated and companionate staff of Queen Anne Nursing Home in Hingham. Beverly leaves behind three children, Gay M. Regele and her husband Albert of Marshfield, Kenneth A. Bergeron and his wife Mary of Abington and Christopher T. Kane and his wife Kathy of Weymouth. She also leaves 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack, sister, Marilyn Degregorio, and her two brothers, James Arthur and Donald Arthur. Visiting hours are to be held at the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at the Blanchard Funeral Chapel on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the following charities, the s, 225 N. Michigan Ave., floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, the Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 531313, Henderson, NV 89053. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 14, 2020
