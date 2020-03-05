Home

Services
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
44 School St
Quincy, MA
View Map
Beverly A. Thomas Obituary
Beverly Ann (Pollara) Thomas of Norfolk, formerly of Quincy, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at age 76. Raised and educated in Quincy, where she lived most of her life, Beverly Ann worked for Uno Corp. in W. Roxbury as an administrative assistant for many years before retiring. The daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (Ricciato) Pollara, she was the loving mother of Angela M. Thomas of Englewood, NJ and Michael J. Thomas of Whitman; dear grandmother of Maia Rose; loving sweetheart of Richard Butt of Norfolk; beloved sister of Annette Casey of Cohasset, Joseph Pollara of Quincy and Gayle V. Palino of Boston; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Friday, March 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Saturday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy. Burial is at Mount Wollaston Cemetery. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 5, 2020
