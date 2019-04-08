|
Beverly J. (Howell) Mahan of South Boston March 29, 2019. Beverly was longtime Assistant Clerk Magistrate in the South Boston Courthouse. Beloved wife of James Mahan. Sister of Janice Bluett of Va. and the late Joan Flaherty and Barbara Farrell. Daughter of the late Harold and Lillian (Hunter) Howell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the OBrien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., South Boston, Monday, April 8, from 4 - 7 p.m. Graveside Service in the Massachusetts National Cemetery Connery Ave., Bourne on Tuesday, April 9, at 2 p.m. Relative and friends invited to attend.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 8, 2019