Beverly M. Torrey, age 77, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Hanover, Mass., passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019. Beverly was a very caring person who put others ahead of herself. She was a certified nurse's aide for many years, using her prowess towards making her patients comfortable, and cared for. She also had a great fondness for animals, wishing she could adopt all who needed a home. Beverly leaves behind her brothers, Barker (Catherine) of Boise, Idaho, Gordon (Priscilla) of Halifax, Mass.; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great great-nephews and many friends. Services for Beverly will be held at a later date. Those wishing to remember Beverly may donate to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota or your local humane society.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 12, 2019