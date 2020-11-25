MARSHFIELD - Beverly Marie Farrell, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 76.
Beloved wife of the late Franklyn Farrell, she leaves her children, Deborah Rouvalis of Marshfield, Cheryl Tessier of Mashpee, and Paul Svagdis (wife Catherine) of Califormia; grandchildren, Amanda, Michael, Lauren, Dominic, Emma, the late Nicholas, and great-grandchildren, Athena, Angelina, Apollo, Anastasia, and Cristiano.
She leaves her siblings, Mary and Richard Adams and Sandra Boucher, but was predeceased by brothers, Harold, Gerald,
and Paul Adams.
Beverly was born in 1944, to the late Harold A. and Cora E. (Laurendeau) Adams.
She graduated from Braintree High School and business finishing school and enjoyed a successful career as an insurance agent for many years. She was known to coworkers and clients as the "person to get things done".
Beverly was a person who would help anyone and everyone, whether they asked or not.
It wasn't unusual for her to drop off a nice dinner for a friend who was sick or had lost a loved one. Her charitable spirit also led her to volunteer tirelessly for the DAV
of Marshfield and the Elks for Veterans.
Bev had a passion for entertaining and loved to sing. To her great-grandchildren, she was "Brownie Nannie"; to her friends, she was selfless, giving and kind, and to her children, she was an example of strength and compassion who will be missed more than words can express.
Beverly will be laid to rest next to Frank in the Massachusetts National Cemetery with a graveside service on Monday, November 30, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held in the summer of 2021.
For online guest book and updated service information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.