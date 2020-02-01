Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Sprague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Sprague

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Sprague Obituary
Beverly Sprague, 91, of Hanover, passed away peacefully at South Shore Hospital on January 25, 2020, after a brief illness. She is survived by her loving children, daughter, Jennifer Sprague of Hanover, son, Eric Sprague, his wife Carolyn, and their son, Matthew, all of Manlius, NY, and daughter-in-law, Judy Sprague of Hyde Park. She was preceded in death by her husband Harvery Sprague, son, Dana, who died in childhood, and son, Jonathan Sprague. Beverly was born in York, Pa., to her parents, Christian and Evelyn Holler. They eventually relocated to Wollaston, where Beverly enjoyed a happy childhood. She had a rewarding career in retail at Ryder's Curtain Shop in Pembroke, where she also created beautiful and imaginative window displays. Beverly was an avid antiques collector. She and her daughter Jennifer were familiar faces at many antique shows and shops. Beverly was loved by many and will be missed by all. Services will be private with burial at a later date. To sign Beverly's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -