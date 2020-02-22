|
Blanche "Bunny" (Cahill) Climo, 85, passed away on February 19, 2020, at her longtime home in Braintree. Bunny was married to the late Thomas G. Climo Sr. for 52 years. Blanche was born October 12, 1934, to Raymond and Blanche Ayott Cahill in Tewksbury. Bunny was a graduate of Jamaica Plain High School and in addition to being a dedicated mother and grandmother, she was the bookkeeper at Action Electric Alarm for 44 years. She also volunteered her time as a leader in the BlueBirds and Campfire Girls and taught CCD. She was involved with Braintree Youth Hockey and Boy Scout Troop 67 of Braintree. In her free time she enjoyed reading books, dancing, rollerblading, aerobics, traveling, and socializing with her girlfriends in her beloved card club. Blanche is survived by her daughter, Blanche L. Climo and fiance Jesus Echemendia; son, Thomas G. Climo Jr. of Sitka, Ala.; son, Daniel S. Climo with Linda Crosby; and son, Stephen J. Climo and wife Gillian of Naperville, Ill. In addition, she leaves eight grandchildren, Cora, Savannah, Addison, Erika, Sean, Eliza, Erin and Victoria. She is also survived by her brother, Raymond "Biff" Cahill of Bluebell, Pa.; her sister, Doris Arsenault of Abington; brother, James "Butch" Cahill and wife Jean of West Roxbury; and sister-in-law, Carol Cahill of Holbrook; also many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband, and brothers, Michael "Mickey" Cahill and Daniel "Rocky" Cahill. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Center. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., in Braintree, at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow in Blue Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 4-8 p.m.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 22, 2020