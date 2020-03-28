|
|
Bonnie Nameika, of Scituate died March 24, 2020. Bonnie was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. "Nan", as she liked to be called by her grandchildren, and Ma" or "mum", as she was called by her kids and even adoring husband, was an amazing wife, mom, and grandmother. History was made on March 27, 1942, although no one knew at the time, when Bonnie was welcomed into the world by James and Jean Brett. Bonnie, along with her younger brother Robert "Bob", spent their childhood in Watertown. She graduated from Hobart and William Smith College with a degree in history. Bonnie moved to Boston where she became a lifelong fan of the Red Sox or as she affectionately called them her "Red Flops" and the Patriots. She would soon meet her soulmate and life long confidante, Francis "Frank" Nameika. Bonnie and Frank had a whirlwind romance that was literally written in the stars when God acknowledged their union with a total solar eclipse on their wedding day. They were married in the Church of the Good Shepherd in Watertown on March 7, 1970, where not only did she acquire a husband but became mother to Frank's sons James and Jack. One of Bonnie's many virtues was her willingness for self sacrifice. She always put everyone's needs ahead of her own. She embraced and cherished her role as wife and mother. In 1972 David was born followed by Allison in 1975. Bonnie's family was her entire world and every choice and decision were based on making sure home was a place of love. Bonnie's grandchildren were her pride and joy. Time spent at Nana's house was very special for her grandchildren where they read books, played cards, went on adventures, colored pictures, ate candy and treats whenever they wanted and back-to-school shoe shopping. Loved ones that cleared a path for Bonnie are her parents, James and Jean Brett, and her granddaughter, Moira Mae Nameika. Loved ones that will miss Bonnie until they meet her again are her husband, Frank Nameika; her son, James Nameika; her son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Rachel Nameika; her son and daughter-in-law, David and Alison Nameika; her daughter and son-in-law, Allison and Aaron Oliphant; her grandchildren, Joshua Nameika, Michael Nameika, Genevieve Nameika, Nathan Oliphant, Kaelyn Oliphant, and Charlotte Nameika; and her brother and his wife, Bob and Lucy Brett along with their children Jennifer, Stephanie and Colin. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hospice of the South Shore Massachusetts or to the in Bonnie's name. A memorial service will be held once churches reopen.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 28, 2020