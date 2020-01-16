Home

Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Brad M. Tatreau Obituary
Brad M. Tatreau, age 62, of Greenfield, formerly of Quincy, passed away, Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital, in the comfort of his loving family. He was born in Quincy, to the late Pierce and Patricia (Palmer) Tatreau. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School. Brad had lived in Greenfield for thirty-one years, previously in Quincy. Brad was the Director of Business Operations and Finance Information Services for UMass Memorial Healthcare Services in Worcester for eighteen years. He enjoyed working around his home, traveling and was an avid Boston sports fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and especially his cherished grandchildren. Beloved husband for thirty-four years of Lisa A. (Dickson) Tatreau. Devoted father of Ryan J. Tatreau and his wife Christina of Windsor, Conn. and Chelsea L. Tatreau of Easthampton. Loving grandfather of Franklin and Ayla. One of four siblings, he was the dear brother of Charlotte Tatreau of Florida, and was predeceased by Franklin and Lindy. Brad is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Sunday, January 19, from 2-5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brad's memory may be made to the MGH Lung Transplant Program, Attn: Lynn Wilcott, 55 Fruit Street, WHT 517, Boston, MA 02114. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 16, 2020
