Bradford E. Pope, 86, died July 29, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Bradford was born June 27, 1933, in Weymouth, the son of Dwight and Mabel (Snell) Pope. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Dwight, and sister, Marcia. Brad graduated from Hingham High School, Class of 1953. Following graduation he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Brad was a member of the former Hull VFW and chairman of their blood bank for many years. A retired Hull firefighter, he was a member of the Hull Fire Fighter's Association and a member of the I.U.O.E. Local 4. Brad is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Lucy (DeMings) Pope. In addition his two daughters, Victoria Pope Matton and her husband Larry of Hingham, Corinna Nixon and her husband Peter of Hull; four grandchildren, Kellie Nixon and her boyfriend John of Florida, Kristopher Nixon and his girlfriend Kristen of Pembroke, Brad Matton and his wife Mary of Quincy, Ashley Sampson and her husband Dan of Hanson; and the light of his life of this past year, his great-granddaughter, Harper Victoria Sampson. Also to be fondly remembered are Brad's brother-in-law and close friend, Burnet Pearce and his wife Nancy of Maryland; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, family has asked that donations be made in Brad's name to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. Visiting hours will be held Friday, August 2, from 4-8 p.m. at Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St., Hingham. Funeral services will be Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at the Hull Village Cemetery. For additional information and online guest book, go to www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 31, 2019