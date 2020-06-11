Brenda A. (Calley) Wolfe, age 61, entered into eternal life after succumbing to her battle to ALS on June 8, 2020. Brenda grew up in Dorchester and lived in Quincy for most of her life. Brenda was an avid bingo player, loved Boston sports teams, karaoke, and walking at Castle Island. Beloved wife and soulmate of 35 years to John P. Wolfe. Beloved sister of Karen Flores of Weymouth, Laura McColgan and her husband Hugh "Mike" of Hanson, Diane Calley of Boston, and Edward Calley of Weymouth. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Saturday, June 13, from 1 until 5 p.m. Please follow social distancing guidelines while in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Cremation to follow. If desired, donations may be made in her memory to the ALS Association of Mass., 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, 02062. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 11, 2020.