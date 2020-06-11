Brenda A. Wolfe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda A. (Calley) Wolfe, age 61, entered into eternal life after succumbing to her battle to ALS on June 8, 2020. Brenda grew up in Dorchester and lived in Quincy for most of her life. Brenda was an avid bingo player, loved Boston sports teams, karaoke, and walking at Castle Island. Beloved wife and soulmate of 35 years to John P. Wolfe. Beloved sister of Karen Flores of Weymouth, Laura McColgan and her husband Hugh "Mike" of Hanson, Diane Calley of Boston, and Edward Calley of Weymouth. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Saturday, June 13, from 1 until 5 p.m. Please follow social distancing guidelines while in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Cremation to follow. If desired, donations may be made in her memory to the ALS Association of Mass., 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, 02062. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved