Brenda M. Simone
Brenda M. (Morrell) Simone, age 62, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in the comfort of her home, with her family by her side, after a courageous battle against cancer. Brenda was born in Quincy and raised in the Houghs Neck section of Quincy. She was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1977. She earned a Certified Dental Assistant Certificate from Boston University School of Dental Medicine in 1978. Brenda was employed for many years at Comfort Dental in Weymouth. She enjoyed spending time with her son, Austin, tanning on Nantasket Beach, and spending time on her companions lobster boat, The Brenda M. Beloved wife of the late Daniel McDonnell. Devoted mother of Austin F. Simone of Quincy. Cherished daughter of Margaret A. (Hannifin) Leaman and her husband Ronald, John Morrell and his wife Ellen, all of Quincy. Devoted partner for sixteen years of Kevin M. Keohan of Milton. Dear sister of Catherine Rudolph and her husband Chesley of Fla., Sandra Morrell of Quincy, and predeceased by John Morrell, Jr. and Margaret F. 'Peggy' Morrell. Step-sister of Michele Hart and her husband Jack of South Boston, and the late Nicole Presente. Brenda is survived by special family member, Margaret Sullivan of Cohasset. Loving aunt of Dylan Rudolph, M.D. of Fla., Casey and Morgan Perry of Quincy. Former wife of Richard Simone of Quincy. Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, November 30, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy on Tuesday, December 1, at 10 a.m. Due to current restrictions, there is limited occupancy at the church. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. For those who wish, donations in Brendas memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269-0088. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church
DEC
1
Interment
Blue Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
