Brendan J. Greene, of Plymouth, formerly of Dorchester, died September 10, 2019. Beloved son of the late Patrick J. and Mary A. (Brophy) Greene, he was the loving brother of Robert M. and his wife Dorothy L. Greene of South Easton, Frank J. and his wife Olivia A. Greene of Dorchester, Richard P. and his wife Kathleen M. Greene of Braintree, Paul J. and his wife Mary L. Greene of Hull, Patricia M. and her husband Fred Campagnoni of Everett and John and his wife Grace M. Greene of Plymouth. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Brendan was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired employee of the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of the James J. Rice Amvets Post 28 and the Garabaldi Club in Plymouth. Family and friends will honor and remember Brendan's life by gathering for visiting hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, on Friday, September 13, from 4-7 p.m. His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish on Saturday morning, September 14, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brendan's memory may be made to "The Greene Team", c/o the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For directions and guest book, visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
