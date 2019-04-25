Brendan T. Maguire, of Braintree, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019, at the age of 29, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife of six months, Lauren (Hamill) Maguire;, his parents, Myles and Kathleen; and his siblings, Clare, Liam, and Brian. Brendan was a devoted husband, son, brother, son-in-law, cousin, nephew, and friend to many. He was a proud graduate of Braintree High School and Boston College. Brendan will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor, adventurous spirit, and zest for life. He will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, South Weymouth. On Saturday, relatives and friends will gather at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m., prior to a funeral Mass celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Braintree. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Brendan's memory to the Brendan T. Maguire Charitable Fund, c/o South Shore Bank, 1010 Washington Street, Braintree, MA 02184. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary