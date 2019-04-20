Brian D. Evans, of Weymouth, age 40, passed away on April 13, 2019 after a brief illness. Beloved son of Ernest Evans of Plymouth, and Kathleen Avery Evans of Weymouth. Loving father of Isabella Evans of Berkley. Brother of Kerry Evans Trapp (Michael) and uncle to Evan and Brady of Eagan, MN. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Mary Avery and Ernest and Elizabeth Campbell Evans, uncles, aunts and cousins who await him with open arms. Brian was an avid Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics fan stylishly sporting their gear whenever he could (with matching shoes of course). He was also an eclectic music lover from his days slamming hard core guitar chords with his band Eternal Suffering to his love of Michael Buble and Sam Smith. A talented athlete in his own right, he carried a powerful bat and threw a formidable pitch. Later in life he enjoyed golfing with friends and family. His proudest accomplishment in life is his amazing daughter, Isabella. He will be remembered for his gregarious energy, impassioned storytelling and infectious laughter. He is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends who will carry his memory in their hearts. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Monday from 9:30 a.m.- 11 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), followed by his Funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Brians name may be made to North Cottage Program, Inc., 69 E. Main St., Norton, MA 02766-2307. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary