|
|
Brian Douglas Hunter, age 37, of Norwell and Carver, passed away July 5, 2019. Beloved son of Cindy (Cushen) Hunter and the late Bruce Hunter. Loving brother of Bonnie L. Morrissey and husband Mike of Scituate; the late Alison Hunter; Christine Hunter Jeas and husband Dean of New Hampshire; Annie L. Hunter of Weymouth; Candace Corthell and husband Larry of Plymouth. Grandson of Elizabeth Clary and husband William of East Harwich and the late John and Ann Cushen. Nephew of Karen Newcomb and husband John of Canton. Proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Also survived by many cousins. Brian was a graduate of South Shore Vo-Tech, graduating as an HVAC Technician. He worked many jobs in the trades, most recently for Cotter Landscaping. Family and friends are invited to visiting hour on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. in McNamara Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central St. (off Rte. 123, near State Police Barracks), Norwell Center. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Church Hill Cemetery, Norwell. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com 781.659.2200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 12, 2019