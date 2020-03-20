|
Brian D. Lynch, of Rockland, died March 17, 2020. Brian was a United States Army National Guard Veteran who proudly served during the Gulf War. He worked as a processor for Bank of America for many years, as well as cared for his mother during her illness. Brian was known for his creative dance moves and always being the life of the party. His main passion in life was his family and spending time with those he loved. Brian will be remembered for his sense of humor and warm and attentive personality. He will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Beloved son of Thomas and Irene (McCarron) Lynch. Loving brother of Tracey DiMaggio and her husband Rich of Abington, Michelle Murphy and her husband Peter of Abington, Thomas Lynch III and his wife Tina of Easton and Sean Lynch and his wife Clare of Abington. Devoted uncle of Meghan, James, Justin, Emma, Richard Jr. Sadie, Madison, Kevin, Kerin, Sean Jr. and Violet. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, extended family and dear friends. Services will be private. A public celebration of life service will held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Brian may be made to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 20, 2020