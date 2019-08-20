Home

Brian J. Murphy

Brian J. Murphy Obituary
Brian J. Murphy, 51, of Hanson, passed away on August 17, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Michelle (Thayer) Murphy; and was the beloved father of Terrence Thayer, Devon and Logan Murphy, all of Hanson, and Brenton Murphy of Fairhaven; proud grandfather of Travis and Kallie Thayer; dear brother of Paula Linhares and husband Peter of Bridgewater, Ann Henderson and husband John of Plymouth, Sean Murphy of Mrytle Beach, S.C., and Irene Sullivan and husband David of Granby and the late Robert Murphy. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St., corner of Rte. 14 and 58, Hanson, on Thursday, August 22, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a funeral home service to follow at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian's memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute or Children's Hospital, Boston. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 20, 2019
