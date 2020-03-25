|
Bridget M. (O'Malley) of Weymouth, died March 22, 2020. She was 79. Bridget spent her younger years in Kinnadoughy, Killadoon, Louisburg, County Mayo, Ireland. She immigrated to Boston in 1958, She was a loving and dotiing mother and grandmother. She kept her family close. She loved family get togethers, babysitting and teaching her grandchildren and walking all of her grand dogs, she will be deeply missed. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter F. Gallagher. Devoted mother of Edward F. Gallagher and his wife Michele of Weymouth, Michael P. Gallagher of Palm Springs, Calif., Mary T. Gallagher and her husband Al Silvia of Braintree and Kathleen M. Muse and her husband Thomas of Weymouth. Cherished grandmother of Kelsey, Greg, Liam, Andrew, Jack and Chrystal. Loving daughter of her late Peter and Nora (Hester) O'Malley, and sister of Kathleen Daly of Weymouth, Patrick O'Malley of Templeton, Ellen Skehill of West Roxbury and the late Margaret, Molly, Peter, Nora, James and Michael. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In keeping with current health concerns regarding the coronavirus, services will be private. Live streaming of Bridget's final blessing can be viewed on Thursday at 1 p.m. by visiting www.keohane.com. Bridget will have a catholic funeral and be laid to rest in Village Cemetery, Weymouth at later date. A celebration of her life with also be held at a later date. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 25, 2020