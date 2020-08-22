1/
Bridget P. Hogan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bridget's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bridget Philomena (Durkan) Hogan, age 90, of Ormond Beach, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Bridget is survived by her son, David Hogan and his wife Renee of Duxbury, Mass., her son, John Hogan and his wife Mandie of Weymouth, Mass., her daughter, Carol Hogan of Ormond Beach, and her daughter, Erin George and her husband Tom of Atlanta. She was a grandmother of nine grandchildren who cherished her. Bridget "Bride" was born in County Mayo, as one of seventeen children to her parents Anthony and Mary Durkan. Bridget came to the United States in January of 1950 as a 19-year-old lass looking for opportunity. She moved to Quincy, Mass., where she eventually met her late husband of 55 years, Harry Hogan. Bridget's name in Gaelic means power, strength, and virtue and she represented her name well. She enjoyed hard work and family. She was deeply religious and kept her faith through many challenges to the very end. Funeral arrangements for Bridget are in the hands of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth, Mass., and will be private due to the current viral crisis. She will be interred in Couch Cemetery in Marshfield, Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bride's memory to the Perkins School for the Blind at perkins.org. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave an online condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved