Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce A. Hall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bruce A. Hall Obituary
Bruce A. Hall of Quincy passed away suddenly April 21, 2019. Bruce was raised in Quincy by his late grandparents, La Forrest and Esther Hall. He was a 1976 North Quincy High School graduate. Bruce was an exceptional carpenter for the city of Quincy for over 25 years. He was the husband of Cindy Curran Hall of Quincy; stepfather of Amber Tully of Brockton; step-grandfather of Daniel, Austin and Aiden; and brother of Wayne of N.H., La Forest "Woody" of Fla., and Jeanne Hall of N.Y. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the tribute for Bruce's life Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m. in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Visiting hours Friday 3-7 p.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now