Bruce A. Hall of Quincy passed away suddenly April 21, 2019. Bruce was raised in Quincy by his late grandparents, La Forrest and Esther Hall. He was a 1976 North Quincy High School graduate. Bruce was an exceptional carpenter for the city of Quincy for over 25 years. He was the husband of Cindy Curran Hall of Quincy; stepfather of Amber Tully of Brockton; step-grandfather of Daniel, Austin and Aiden; and brother of Wayne of N.H., La Forest "Woody" of Fla., and Jeanne Hall of N.Y. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the tribute for Bruce's life Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m. in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Visiting hours Friday 3-7 p.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 14, 2019